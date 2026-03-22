Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli took to social media to react to reports of him making massive demands from the franchise ahead of IPL 2026. Media reports suggested that he has asked for chartered flight access between India and London during the season. The reports also claimed that if there is a gap of 3 days between matches, Virat informed the franchise that he will travel to London and will only return just one day before the match. However, Virat rubbished the rumours with a hilarious reply as he posted a picture of the claim along with two 'laughing' emojis on his Instagram story.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28.

After the man in number 18 secured his first IPL title during his 18th season as a loyal RCBian, Virat will be eyeing another fiery season with the bat that would keep the crowds happy and statisticians busy.

Currently at 8,661 runs in 267 matches with eight centuries and 63 fifties, Virat will also be aiming to become the first player to reach the 9,000 run mark in IPL history.

Having made 9,085 runs in 282 matches for RCB across IPL and now-defunct Champions League T20, Virat is one extraordinary season away from becoming the first-ever player to score 10,000 runs for a single IPL team in all of T20 cricket.

Having made 13,543 runs in 414 T20Is, including nine centuries and 105 fifties, Virat will also be aiming to join West Indies titans Chris Gayle (14,562 runs), Kieron Pollard (14,482 runs), England's Alex Hales (14,449 runs), and Australian legend David Warner (14,028 runs) as the fifth member of the 14,000-run club in T20 cricket.

Last season, Virat scored 657 runs in 15 innings at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71, with eight fifties to his name, finishing as the team's leading run-getter and third-highest run-getter overall.

(With ANI inputs)