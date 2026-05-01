Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli got off to a promising start against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2026 game on Thursday but failed to take his innings deep. He scored one run off the first two balls he faced before going berserk against GT pacer Kagiso Rabada. Kohli smashed the fast bowler for five consecutive fours in the second over of the RCB innings. He ended the over with a single, scoring 21 runs from it. While Rabada was dispatched all around the park by Kohli, the pacer had the last laugh by dismissing him in his next over.

Rabada began with a wide and followed it with a dot ball to Kohli. He then bowled a quicker short delivery around middle and leg stump. The RCB opener attempted to play across the line but ended up getting a top edge, with the catch safely taken by the fielder at mid-wicket.

Rabada celebrated Kohli's wicket in an animated manner. While he didn't exchange words with the RCB batter, he gave him a silent stare.

Watch it here:

Rabada was completely burned out after conceding five consecutive fours to Kohli. After getting Kohli out, his aggression was intense. He hugged Gill so tightly and suddenly that Gill must have been startled



pic.twitter.com/uLWK3NTyrO — AurelionCricket (@CricketAurelion) April 30, 2026

Gujarat Titans pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada's victory over Virat Kohli in the much-anticipated duel was a fair reflection of GT's disciplined bowling effort as they bundled out RCB for a modest 155.

Returning to the venue where they had lifted the title last season, RCB were cruising at a run rate in excess of 10, with Kohli leading the charge by smashing Rabada for 21 runs in his opening over, which included five fours in a row.

However, skipper Shubman Gill persisted with his strike bowler - a call that paid off handsomely.

Rabada (1/38) struck back to remove Kohli for a blazing 28 off 13 balls, triggering a collapse as RCB lost wickets in a cluster during the middle phase.

Left-arm pacer Arshad Khan wrapped up the tail and returned with figures of 3/22.

From a strong position of 71/2 after seven overs, RCB slipped to 96/6 in 10.3 overs, losing Rajat Patidar (19), Jitesh Sharma (1), Tim David (9), and Krunal Pandya (4).

Despite the collapse, RCB stuck to their all-out attacking template, which appeared to deny them an additional 20-30 runs, as they were bowled out in 19.2 overs.

(With PTI Inputs)

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