Former India batter Ambati Rayudu has sparked a fresh debate in Indian cricket by calling for Virat Kohli's return to Test cricket as captain. After witnessing Kohli's match-winning performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) opener, Rayudu asked the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon to reconsider his Test retirement. Speaking on a post-match show, Rayudu insisted that Kohli still has plenty to offer in the longest format and should be reinstated as the leader of the side, replacing current skipper Shubman Gill.

"I don't think he is anywhere close to the end of his career. I think he still has five or six quality years left in him and, as Sanjay (Bangar) and I were discussing earlier, he should make a comeback in Test cricket as well, hopefully as a captain," Rayudu said during a chat on ESPNCricinfo.

Rayudu's comments underline the respect Kohli continues to command as a red-ball leader. He went on to describe Kohli as the finest Test captain India has produced, praising both his tactical acumen and the aggressive brand of cricket he instilled during his tenure.

"We are serious. He is the best red-ball captain I have seen in Indian cricket, and the way he is batting now, it is a loss for Indian cricket," he added.

Kohli, who stepped down from Test captaincy in early 2022, has since focused on his batting across formats. His recent form (in white-ball cricket) has reignited discussions about whether India should consider bringing him back into a leadership role, particularly in Tests, where his record as captain remains highly regarded.

Rayudu's rallying cry is likely to fuel conversations among fans and pundits about India's future leadership structure. With Kohli's experience and proven success in the format, the idea of his return as captain is quite bold, considering Gill was recently made the full-time skipper of the Test side.