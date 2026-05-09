A shocking video has gone viral on social media, allegedly showing two young fans attempting to snatch Rohit Sharma's wristwatch while he was seated in his car. While the exact time and location of the video remain unverified, the incident has sparked a debate about boundaries between celebrities and fans. In the viral clip, the former India captain is seen sitting in the back seat of his car and waving at fans gathered outside. What initially appeared to be a light and harmless interaction soon took an uncomfortable turn when two youngsters came extremely close to the vehicle. Both attempted to hold Rohit's hand, with one of them seemingly trying to remove his wristwatch.

Rohit Sharma Fans tried to snatch his 3.25 Cr "Giraffe" watch from his wrist. And suddenly he close the mirror. pic.twitter.com/vMIQFxcdxt — Aman (@Proteinkohli) May 8, 2026

Reacting swiftly, Rohit pulled up the car window and gestured firmly for the boys to step away. Some social media users claimed that the watch he was wearing was a Rolex "Giraffe", reportedly valued at around Rs 3.25 crore, though this has not been officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma continues to impress on the field for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. The 39-year-old recently produced a blistering 84 off 44 balls against Lucknow Super Giants, helping MI chase down a daunting target of 229 with eight balls to spare.

Speaking after the match, MI batter Ryan Rickelton praised his opening partner.

"Yeah, you know, one of Mumbai's greatest, one of India's greatest. So really enjoy spending time out there. We're fortunate that the wickets here at the Wankhede has been really good. And we've been able to dovetail quite nicely and put bowlers under pressure at the right times and help each other out along the way," Rickelton said.

Mumbai Indians, however, are enduring a difficult campaign, having lost seven of their 10 matches so far. Their playoff hopes remain slim, but the win over LSG could provide a crucial confidence boost ahead of their next clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday.

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