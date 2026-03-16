At just 14 years old, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already become one of the brightest young names in Indian cricket. The left-handed batter, signed by Rajasthan Royals as the youngest player in IPL history, has impressed everyone with his fearless batting and calm mindset. Despite the attention that comes with being a teenage prodigy, he speaks with maturity beyond his years, showing that his focus is firmly on the game and not on the noise around him.

Sharing his approach, Sooryavanshi said: "I try to focus on what I have to do. Attention will come if you are doing well in any field. I try to only focus on my game."

Looking back on his proudest moment so far, he recalled his match-winning knock in the ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup final earlier this year.

"Personal favourite is the final knock in U19 World Cup. I could only play one U19 World Cup. It was a proud moment for me to score a hundred in the final," he said.

That innings -- a stunning 175 off 80 balls against England -- powered India to their sixth U19 title and proved his ability to shine on the biggest stage.

Sooryavanshi shared these thoughts during the Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2026 jersey launch in Jaipur, where JK Lakshmi Cement was announced as the team's principal sponsor. With the new season approaching, his mix of focus and fearless batting adds real strength to the Royals' lineup.

His words are a reminder that success comes from dedication, not distractions. As the Royals gear up for another campaign, the expectations from the Bihar-born prodigy is only growing.