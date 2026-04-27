It isn't normal for a 15-year-old child to hit the cricket ball the way Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is. Since the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, Sooryvanshi has emerged as one of the most fearsome batters in the competition. He is even gunning for the top-spot in the run-scorers' chart, hoping to make the Orange Cap his own at the end of the season. His exploits against some of the top bowlers in the world have been such that people have started to question if he is even human.

Speaking at a show in Pakistan, cricket expert Nouman Niaz jokingly said that the Rajasthan Royals opening batter has an AI chip installed in him, considering the ease with which he is hitting sixes, despite being a teenager.

"What is that boy! Like WADA does doping checks, he should be sent to some lab, he probably has some AI chip installed in him. He's absolutely unreal, man. I mean, I'm having such high hopes. What a player he is," Niaz said in a video.

"I think he played a little slow (against SRH), should've had a strike-rate of 300," said Niaz as he continued to laugh, amazed by Sooryavanshi's batting prowess. Okay, so medically, when you are 18 years old, your entire body starts to shape. Your shoulders become round, muscles are formed, triceps, biceps, and your core is strong because you have peak surge, hormone, testosterone," he added, highlighted how much more Sooryavanshi can develop in the coming years.

AI chip in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's bat?



- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is batting like he's got an AI chip installed. Frankly, just like we have doping tests, he should be tested too. This doesn't look human. What a player he is!! Unreal! - Dr Nauman Niaz #TATAIPL #RRvsSRH #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/xUZ4eg2iyU — Tehseen Qasim (@Tehseenqasim) April 26, 2026

The Pakistani cricket expert also spoke about attributes Sooryavanshi has which help him stand apart from the rest.

"He is 16 years old. When he was born, Virat Kohli was already a world champion. He had already won. Now, what do you see in him? I tried to find out why this is the difference. Okay, he doesn't have a lot of techniques. It isn't his power but his technique (that helps him play that way). His wrist in play is a big factor and his arc as well," he said.

At present, Sooryavanshi is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2026 season, with 357 runs in 8 matches to his name. He has already scored a century in this campaign and is striking at a rate of over 234.

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