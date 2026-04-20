The youngest Indian Premier League (IPL) sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, had his heart broken after his team, the Rajasthan Royals were beaten by the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Sooryavanshi, who gave the team another blazing start at the top, scoring 46 runs off 28 balls, wasn't happy to see his side suffering a defeat despite being well ahead at one point in the game. Seeing Rinku Singh inspire KKR to their first win of the season, Sooryavanshi was absolutely distraught on the sidelines.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, the teenage opener could be seen hiding his face with his cap, wiping tears as he saw his team lose out on two points from a winning position. The 15-year-old had to be consoled at that point.

Yesterday Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was spotted crying after the game… This guy is unbelievable! Whether he gets out early or the team loses, he wears his heart on his sleeve. Honestly, that's that 15-year-old mindset I know I would've been doing the exact same thing at that age! … pic.twitter.com/Ug6X4gVqks — OldMonkOfCricket (@OldMonkOfCric) April 20, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 'Special'

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan praised young Sooryavanshi after another impressive outing against the Kolkata franchise, saying the emerging batter continues to prove a growing theory that he tends to rise especially when facing big-name bowlers.

Pathan noted that Sooryavanshi once again showed his talent against quality opposition, reinforcing the belief that he is a "special player" with a bright future ahead.

He added that the youngster has the potential to stay at the top level for many years if he continues developing at this pace and temperament.

"The theory of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needing big-name bowlers in the opposition is proving true again ;) This kid is a special player with many years at the top level ahead of him," Pathan wrote in an X post.

Sooryavanshi is the fourth-highest run-getter this season, scoring 246 runs in six matches at an average of 41.00 and a strike rate of 236.53, including two fifties and a best score of 78.

In his 13 IPL matches, he has made 498 runs at an average of 38.30, with a strike rate of 220.35, including a century and three fifties, with 42 fours and 44 sixes in 226 balls.

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