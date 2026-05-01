Delhi Capitals pacer Kyle Jamieson gave a fiery send-off to Rajasthan Royals prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after dismissing him in the second over of their IPL 2026 match on Friday. Sooryavanshi was beaten by Jamieson's inswinging yorker as the ball hit the toe-end of his bat before rattling the stumps. Jamieson was visibly pumped following the dismissal, giving the batting prodigy an aggressive send-off. The dismissal took place on the fifth ball of the second over, just one delivery after Sooryavanshi had struck Jamieson for a boundary down the ground.

The video of Jamieson's animated celebration after dismissing Sooryavanshi has gone viral on social media.

The way Jamieson celebrated on Vaibhav's face. Even Kohli didn't celebrate at all. #RRvsDC — SilenceAtSlip (@silenceatslip) May 1, 2026

Why Did jamieson just celebrated with so much aggression right on vaibhav's face?? He is just a kid bro , calm down — HARENDRA 45 (@HARENDRA045) May 1, 2026

Jamieson celebration after Sooryavanshi wkt tells the story......... — Rio_18 (@MT_RIO18) May 1, 2026

Sooryavanshi came into the contest chasing not one, but two world records. He needed one six to become the fastest player to hit 100 sixes in T20s in terms of balls faced. The record is currently held by Kieron Pollard, who achieved the feat in 843 balls. He was also just one big hit away from becoming the first player to slam 100 T20 sixes under the age of 20.

In 10 matches so far in the IPL 2026, he has made 404 runs at an average of 40.40 and a strike rate of 237.64, with a century and two fifties to his name and a best score of 103. He has hit 34 fours and 37 sixes so far.

So far in his IPL career since last year, Sooryavanshi has scored 656 runs in 17 innings at an average of 38.58 and a strike rate of 224.65, including two centuries and three sixes.

(With ANI Inputs)

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