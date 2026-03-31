Batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again showcased his immense talent as he powered Rajasthan Royals to a commanding win over Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2026 opening match in Guwahati on Monday. The 15-year-old silenced his critics in emphatic fashion, smashing 52 runs off just 17 balls, including four boundaries and five towering sixes. Riding on his explosive knock, Rajasthan chased down the modest target of 128 with eight wickets in hand and 7.5 overs to spare. The teenager's fearless display even prompted former India batter Mohammad Kaif to revise his earlier assessment of the youngster.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kaif admitted that he had initially felt Sooryavanshi was being overhyped following a few early performances. However, he said the Bihar-born batter has now convinced him that he is ready to take the next step in his career.

"Last season, I thought Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was getting hyped way too early. As an old-school cricketer, I believe there should be no haste in fast-tracking young players. But a year later, I think he is ready to graduate to the next level. The 15-year-old can entertain and play match-winning knocks," Kaif wrote.

Last season I thought Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was getting hyped way too early. An old-school cricketer, I believe there should be no haste in fast-tracking young players. But a year later, I think he is ready to graduate to the next level. The 15 year boy can entertain and play… — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 30, 2026

Notably, Sooryavanshi had also played a pivotal role in India's title-winning campaign at the Under-19 World Cup earlier this year, further underlining his rapid rise in the cricketing world.

Talking about the IPL, the 15-year-old gave insights into his approach, especially after his blazing fifty left everyone gobsmacked.

"The plan today was simply to execute well in the powerplay. Initially, the wicket felt a bit sticky, but as the ball got older, it started coming onto the bat nicely," Sooryavanshi told broadcasters.

"I do think about defence, but today our plan was to control the game in the powerplay because in a small chase, that phase is crucial. If the bowling team does well there, the game can tilt their way, but our powerplay went really well," he added.