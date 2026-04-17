Indian Premier League founder and former chairman Lalit Modi has made a massive claim regarding the tournament. He believes that the stakes of the event are set to become extremely high by 2030. He has predicted that the player purse, which is Rs 125 crore for each franchise as per IPL 2026, is set to increase more than sevenfold in the next four years. He also said that the top players could earn around Rs 150 crore for a season.

"Look at the impact on the players' purses. There's a certain amount they have to spend on players. You will see the player purse of the IPL team rising to USD 100 million dollars (approx Rs 932 crore) a season. That means the cap of the team. So you will see top players who are playing sixteen games, having earnings of a million dollars a game. The top three or four players in a team are going to make fifteen to sixteen million dollars a season, without doubt. I do not doubt it'll happen by 2030," he said on The Overlap Cricket.

On Thursday in IPL 2026, Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer struck fluent fifties as Punjab Kings' winning run continued with a seven-wicket hammering of Mumbai Indians, who suffered a fourth consecutive defeat.

Even as Quinton de Kock, with a brilliant 112 not out, and Naman Dhir (50) bailed Mumbai Indians out in the first half with a robust 132-run third-wicket stand, the hosts' 195/6 was never challenging enough on a docile track against the rampant Punjab batters.

Prabhsimran made a wicketless Jasprit Bumrah (0/41) and MI pay for a regulation drop early, smashing a strokeful 80 not out off 31 balls (11x4s, 2x6s), while skipper Iyer was in his elements, notching up his third fifty in as many outings with a 66 off 35 balls (5x4s, 4x6s), as the duo stitched a sturdy 139-run stand for the third wicket.

Chasing 196, PBKS went over the line with 21 balls to spare, scoring 198/3 as MI bowlers continued to disappoint collectively, with Allah Ghazanfar's 2/31 being the only performance of note.

(With PTI Inputs)

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