Rajasthan Royals' long-time team manager, Romi Bhinder, finds himself in the line of fire after being caught using a phone while sitting in the team dugout with teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Bhinder was spotted using a mobile phone by TV cameras during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday.

The incident was first shared on Instagram by a social media influencer, but it has since been ascertained that Bhinder was indeed using a mobile phone during the Royals' six-wicket win in Guwahati. The BCCI has shared its first reaction to the incident.

"Yes, Bhinder has indeed breached the protocol of the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA), as cell phones are banned in the dugout during a match," a BCCI official confirmed, according to a PTI report.

On the IPL's official website, the concerned clause regarding PMOA protocol 2026 states: "The Team Manager may use a phone in the dressing room but NOT in the dugout." Those in the know feel that Bhinder, who has been associated with the franchise since its inception, was expected to be fully aware of the anti-corruption protocols.

"It could be inadvertent, but there has to be some action since it amounts to a breach. Whether it will be a warning or a match ban will depend on the match referee and the ACU report. Based on that, the IPL GC can take a call," the senior board official added.

Bhinder could face closer scrutiny, especially after Sooryavanshi referred to him as his "local guardian" during the post-match presentation.

What next for Romi Bhinder?

An IPL team's dugout is considered a high-security zone to prevent any external influence on the match. Former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi publicly flagged the incident, questioning the whereabouts of the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) officers.

The matter is expected to be investigated by the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit, and a report will subsequently be submitted to the ACU head. Based on the report, the nature of the penalty for Bhinder will be decided.

He could face a range of penalties, including a heavy fine or a temporary suspension from the PMOA, which would effectively see him banned from the dugout and dressing room for upcoming matches.

With PTI Inputs

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