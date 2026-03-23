Chennai Super Kings (CSK) first-ever 'ROAR 26' event saw the Men in Yellow's OG stars reunite and put on a spectacle for the fans who had grown up watching the legends in Yellow dominate the IPL in its early years. Stars from yesteryears like Ambati Rayudu, Matthew Hayden, Muthiah Muralidaran, S Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Murali Vijay and Lakshmipathy Balaji, reunited, and the Chepauk crowd was also treated to a performance by iconic musician AR Rahman and duels between the OGs and current players. Dhoni was at his wholesome best, playing with batter Sarfaraz Khan's son, meeting with AR Rahman, and smiling like a child when big guns from the past like Raina and Michael Hussey showed that they 'still got it' in the nets.

Raina, known as the 'Chinna Thala' to fans, turned back the clock against spinner Noor Ahmed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)



Hussey, known as the 'Mr Cricket' and the current batting coach, had a duel with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, and at 50, he dispatched him for a 'smooth as butter' hit that went sailing into the skies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)



Hayden, the 2009 Orange Cap winner with 572 runs, looked muscular as ever. Known for batting with a 'Mongoose bat', Hayden did not need it as even at 54, his hitting remained strong against Shivam Dube.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)



Dhoni looked at his most animated in years, having fun with his teammates, sharing smiles, and even teasing a lightning-fast stumping when another OG, Bravo, was in action.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)



When Rayadu and Bravo locked horns, Dhoni also brought back the famous, much-talked-about and amazingly accurate 'Dhoni Review System' that had won the franchise those five IPL titles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)



The night also offered the recently-crowned T20 World Cup 'Player of the Tournament', Sanju Samson, a glimpse into CSK's superstar culture. He got a stunning ovation from the crowd that would rival the one received by Dhoni! He was cheered as if he was a part of the franchise for years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)



The night also saw Dhoni honouring India's T20 WC winners Dube, Samson, and the U19 WC-winning captain Ayush Mhatre.

Also, for their contributions to making CSK a massively successful franchise cricket dynasty that has spread its presence in South Africa and the USA, Raina and Hayden were named as the first two inductees of the 'CSK Hall of Fame'.

Singer and actor Sivakarthikeyan, who was also present at the event as one of the performers, echoed every fan's desire when it comes to their favourite cricketers: To play as long as they can, requesting Dhoni to 'play till 60'. To this, 'Thala' replied that 'He will try', while acknowledging his declining fitness levels with age.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)



The OGs and 'Class of 2026' were presented before a passionate Chennai crowd. For years, CSK thrived on the efforts made by Vijay, Hayden, Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rayadu and Muralitharan, among others.

Now, the torch has been passed from 'Daddy's Army' to a younger brigade of talents like Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, Sanju, Urvil Patel, Ruturaj, Noor, Anshul Kamboj, Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, etc. to carry that legendary aura forward and paint every IPL season 'yellow'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)