Cameron Green's slow start to the IPL 2026 season has begun to draw attention, with the high-priced allrounder yet to find consistency for Kolkata Knight Riders after three outings. Former Australia captain Aaron Finch weighed in on Green's form, suggesting that while not all dismissals were entirely his fault, there are visible concerns in his approach. Bought for a record Rs. 25.2 crore at the auction, Green entered the tournament with high expectations but has so far struggled to make a meaningful impact.

The 26-year-old opened his campaign with a brisk 18 off 10 balls against his former side Mumbai Indians, but has failed to build on that start. He was run out for 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad following a mix-up, and in KKR's rain-affected clash against Punjab Kings, he fell cheaply again, caught behind off Xavier Bartlett on just his second delivery, despite only 3.4 overs being possible in the match.

"One of those dismissals has been a run out, not a part of his fault. Still, he's missed out twice. There's a bit of panic, he's not looking the same as the past. Remember when he was at the top of the order for MI - how he had totally different intent," Finch told ESPNCricinfo.

"He was imposing at the crease. Now he looks tentative. Don't push him down. Push him either up the order, or give him a rest," he added.

Finch also questioned KKR's tactical decisions in the washed-out fixture against Punjab Kings, particularly their choice to bat first under overcast and rain-affected conditions.

"Winning the toss and electing to bat after the wicket's been under the covers for a day - you know there's been rain in the air - it makes absolutely no sense. That's an alarm bell for me. It's not that they're two down for 25. It's the fact that 'we shouldn't be batting'. You're making the wrong decision even when you've got all the information," he opined.

He further elaborated on how conditions and match context should have influenced the decision-making, saying, "There's cloud cover around. You're expecting rain. They had three hours of rain. Obviously, somebody has told them at some point - 'it might rain later' - you might need to chase later. DLS works better for the team batting second a little better. You've got all that information, so I don't understand how you get to the decision you'll bat first."

As the tournament progresses, all eyes will remain on Green to rediscover his rhythm and justify his record price tag, while KKR may also need to reassess both their batting order and on-field strategies.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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