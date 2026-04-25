Royal Challengers Bengaluru spinner Suyash Sharma dismissed Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill during an IPL 2026 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Friday. The leg-spinner's celebration after taking the wicket hogged the limelight. On the fourth ball of the 13th over of GT's innings, Suyash bowled a short googly and Gill hit it into the hands of Devdutt Padikkal at long-on. He fell after scoring 32 off 24 balls. While celebrating the wicket, Suyash came up with a 'bow down' gesture - a trademark style of Gill when he scores a century.

Check out some of the reactions here:

suyash warne sharma did the shubman gill celebration after getting his wicket, own him my boy pic.twitter.com/mgphGh2GWe — sir jacob bethell era (@bet_helll) April 24, 2026

Suyash sharma cooked Shubman gill pic.twitter.com/19ksWTAXDO — (@Sneaky_45ix) April 24, 2026

Suyash doing Shubman Gill's celebration after dismissing him pic.twitter.com/4rF41o6qYQ — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) April 24, 2026

Virat Kohli punished Gujarat Titans for dropping him on nought with a blistering half-century as RCB breezed to a five-wicket victory in the game against GT.

Left-handed opener Sai Sudharsan's third IPL hundred was the cornerstone of Gujarat's 205 for 3 after they were put in to bat by Rajat Patidar at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

However, Kohli (81) and Devdutt Padikkal (55) tore into the bowling during a rollicking 115-run second-wicket stand to delight a full house in Bengaluru's final league match of the season at the venue.

Kohli was put down by Washington Sundar at mid-wicket off the first ball he faced from Mohammed Siraj, in the opening over of the chase, and made Gujarat pay for their largesse with a thrilling exhibition of stroke-making.

Bengaluru lost Englishman Jacob Bethell, playing his first game of the season in place of injured compatriot Phil Salt, in the third over.

That was the cue for Kohli and Padikkal to put on a delightful exhibition of stroke-making, marked by timing and silken grace rather than raw power.

Rangy left-hander Padikkal did the early running with a stunning array of sixes as he used his long levers to great effect, with Kohli only marginally behind.

Padikkal was the first to reach his half-century, off 20 deliveries, while Kohli took 30 balls to reach the landmark before the former was bowled by Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

Kohli continued to make merry, going past Abhishek Sharma to become the tournament's leading run-scorer (328) and claim the Orange Cap.

His dismissal - bowled off the inside edge by West Indian Jason Holder - sparked a mini-collapse before Australian Tim David and Krunal Pandya got the job done with little fuss.

Gujarat's innings was dominated by the punchy Sudharsan, who hogged the strike in the early stages, with skipper Shubman Gill facing just three balls in the first five overs.

Clearly the dominant partner in an opening alliance of 128, Sudharsan shrugged off a modest start to the tournament with boundaries galore.

The base was set for a total in the region of 220, but Bengaluru surged back towards the end through their experienced seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Australian Josh Hazlewood, along with the impressive Rasikh Salam.

Gujarat needed two sixes from Holder in the final over, bowled by Pandya, to sneak past 200 - a total that was competitive but far from adequate.

(With AFP inputs)

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