Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Praful Hinge, who impressed everyone with his sensational bowling against Rajasthan Royals, recreated Mohammed Siraj's viral video after his team's win in IPL 2026 on Monday. Hinge was in sensational form on his IPL debut as he took three wickets in the very first over of the RR innings and finished with figures of 4/34 in 4 overs. He took the crucial wickets of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius in the first over and followed it up with the dismissal of RR captain Riyan Parag. Following the win, Hinge's teammate Nitish Kumar Reddy posted a video with the fast bowler, saying "Bhai log, jo bhi bhai ka id hai wo sab fake hai. Ek jo niche ID jo tag hoga wo real hoga".

The context of the video was linked to an old clip that featured India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj. Siraj shared his Instagram handle in that video and made it clear that people should not follow other fake accounts.

Praful hinge official I'd baki sab fake haipic.twitter.com/JxOFG0tASY — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) April 14, 2026

Hinge remains focused on contributing fully whenever given an opportunity, striving to win matches for his side with complete dedication. He also expressed a personal ambition to make a mark in the field by taking a spectacular catch and contending for the Best Fielder award.

"I didn't prepare anything special as such. Whenever I watch a match, I ask myself, 'What would I do in that situation? How would I bowl?' So, even if it's a World Cup match and I imagine bowling to the best batsman in the opposition, I think through my approach. That's always been my thought process; it keeps me constantly thinking about being in a match situation. My first goal is definitely to win and lift the trophy. Secondly, if I get the opportunity, I will try to win as many matches as I can for my side and give my 100 per cent. Apart from that, I would love to take one of the best catches in the IPL and aim for the Best Fielder award," Hinge said on JioHotstar.

(With ANI inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash