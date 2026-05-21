India's legendary captain Sunil Gavaskar has been a huge admirer of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old wonderkid has surprised one and all with his unbelievable batting, and even cricket greats like Gavaskar are no exception. While on commentary duty during Rajasthan Royals' match against Lucknow Super Giants, Gavaskar praised the young batter a lot as he smashed the opposition bowlers all around the park for fun. Sooryavanshi scored 93 off 38 balls with the help of seven fours and 10 sixes as RR won the game by seven wickets.

A video of Gavaskar from the post-match presentation is going viral on social media, in which the cricket legend could be seen monitoring Sooryavanshi closely.

Look at the way Sunil Gavaskar was watching 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi during the post-match presentation. He was mesmerized by Vaibhav's innocent behaviour.



Right after winning the POTM award, Vaibhav carried his lower on his shoulder like a small kid, and legend Sunil... pic.twitter.com/pZKDPZ8Akh — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) May 20, 2026

Sooryavanshi was named the Player of the Match for his terrific knock against LSG.

On bagging the award, he said, "Nothing much. I was just thinking because I was sitting outside during the bowling innings and the wicket looked good. I was thinking that today I shouldn't rush too much at the start, I should take some time and if I bat for a longer period, it's going to help the batter at the other end as well."

It was a slow start for Sooryavanshi. He paid the LSG bowlers respect as they bowled tight at the beginning before going berserk after he got set.

"That was the mindset. I know I can hit two or three boundaries or sixes anytime, so I can take a little more time and not rush too much and try to take the game till the end," he said.

Sooryavanshi rose to limelight after Rajasthan Royals bought him for Rs 1.1 crore ahead of IPL 2025. He was only 13 years old back then. The player impressed with his performances in the IPL that season and followed it with an equally good show for India Under-19, including a sensational century in the U-19 World Cup final.

Sooryavanshi has emerged as an even better and more mature batter in IPL 2026.

When asked about dealing with so much attention at a young age. The player said, "Nothing much. I don't really see too much, I don't read newspapers and all, so I don't think too much about it. I just think that this is only the start. If my career becomes long and I play for a long time, people will say many more things. My focus should just remain on the game and I should complete my journey."

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