Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be taking on Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2026 match on Tuesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Ishan Kishan and Co suffered a 10-run loss against Chennai Super Kings in their previous game and will be aimimg to bring their campaign back on track. So far, they have won three out of their first six matches. On the other hand, DC are coming to this match after defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. In that game, skipper Axar Patel suffered an injury while batting and was taken off the field. However, DC coach Hemang Badani has stated that Axar is fit to play against SRH. (Live Scorecard)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates | SRH vs DC Updates, IPL 2026, straight from Hyderabad:
IPL 2026 Live Score: Lungi Ngidi- the savior of DC
Their bowling attack, however, is built on variety and flexibility. In the absence of Mitchell Starc, who was the team's standout performer last season, South African pacer Lungi Ngidi has led the attack well, combining economy with wicket-taking ability, claiming seven wickets in five games.
IPL 2026 Live Score: DC aim for consistency
Delhi Capitals' experienced players like KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka and Tristan Stubbs have been among the runs, but the team would need bigger contributions from them, especially on batting-friendly surfaces. Sameer Rizvi, after starring in DC's opening two matches, has slipped into a lean patch with single-digit scores in the last three games.
SRH vs DC Live: SRH's strong bowling
For SRH, the narrative has been one of gradual correction. In the absence of skipper Pat Cummins, who has linked up with the squad but remains unavailable for this game, their bowling unit initially looked thin. But over the last two games, a relatively unheralded group has stepped up. Names like Praful Hinge, Sakib Husain and Shivang Kumar have seized their opportunity, injecting both energy and control into the attack.
SRH vs DC Live: Abhishek to join elite list
Only three batters have made more runs than him for the Hyderabad franchise. Australian veteran batter David Warner is leading the list with 4014 runs in 95 matches. He made those runs at an average of 49.55 and a strike rate of 142.59. Shikhar Dhawan is second on the list for most runs by an SRH batter, followed by Kane Williamson. Dhawan has made 2768 runs, whereas Williamson has made 2101 runs for SRH.
SRH vs DC Live: Abhishek Sharma eyes huge feat
Abhishek Sharma is on the verge of becoming the fourth player of Sunrisers Hyderabad to make 2000-plus runs for the franchise. The destructive opener has made 1941 runs so far for the SRH in IPL history.
SRH vs DC Live: Mid-table clash
Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to make home advantage count when they take on inconsistent Delhi Capitals in a mid-table clash. Both teams sit on six points, though fourth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad are marginally ahead, having played a game more and boasting a superior Net Run Rate.