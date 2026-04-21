Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be taking on Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2026 match on Tuesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Ishan Kishan and Co suffered a 10-run loss against Chennai Super Kings in their previous game and will be aimimg to bring their campaign back on track. So far, they have won three out of their first six matches. On the other hand, DC are coming to this match after defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. In that game, skipper Axar Patel suffered an injury while batting and was taken off the field. However, DC coach Hemang Badani has stated that Axar is fit to play against SRH. (Live Scorecard)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates | SRH vs DC Updates, IPL 2026, straight from Hyderabad: