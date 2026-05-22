Gujarat Titans skipper and talisman Shubman Gill was at his absolute best during the clash against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 on Wednesday. With his team already through to the playoffs, Gill led the charge for GT in their pursuit of a top-two finish, slamming a 37-ball 64. He also had a brilliant day in the outfield, taking two catches while also affecting a direct run-out. The 26-year-old caught the attention of fans after he took a blinder to dismiss Shivam Dube off Rashid Khan's bowling.

As Dube mistimed his shot over cover, Gill backtracked a bit and dived to his left to pull off an acrobatic catch. After taking the catch, Gill was seen making an animated gesture and putting his finger on his lips to make the "shush" gesture.

For context, Gill had criticised his team's fielding after the defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens earlier this week.

He also made a crypic post after the game, with a caption "We'll catch the next one", suggesting that his team will bounce back.

Speaking on his celebration after the game, Gill said, "Catching was much better, hope we continue. [Dube shush celebration] When you're playing a high-emotion game, it comes out. Neck's okay. Have to keep up with the good things."

"Need to maintain intent and impact in the playoffs. After 12 games, we were No. 1 last season, same this time. We lost last two last season. There was some deja vu but I don't think we've done much different this season. We've been consistently No. 1 or 2. Very grateful for fans who turn up and support us. Sides like RCB and CSK will have an edge, nothing will change in that matter."

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