Delhi Capitals looked to have the run-chase under their control when they required 2 runs off the last 2 balls to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against the Gujarat Titans. With David Miller on strike, DC had little to worry about. But, what happened next left everyone stunned. Miller had the opportunity to level the scores by taking a single on the penultimate ball of the match. But, he decided to deny the strike to partner Kuldeep Yadav and go for glory on the next ball. However, Delhi ended up losing the contest by one run after Kuldeep was run out on the next delivery. The South African batter's refusal to take a single on the 5th ball of the 20th over turned into a blunder.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill didn't beat around the bush and admitted that Miller's refusal to take that single made his team feel that now they could win the match.

With Prasidh's slower being missed by Miller and Jos Buttler's throw beating a diving Kuldeep Yadav, the Gujarat Titans recorded their first win of the season, beating the Delhi Capitals by one run here on Wednesday.

"Definitely, all three games we played had gone till the last over but very pleased to got over the line. (When Miller didn't take a single), I thought, we had a chance to win," Gill said after the match.

On the choice of final delivery, Gill reckoned that a bowler with the ability to bowl slower delivery was a perfect choice looking at the track.

"We decided whether to go for yorker or slower but given the wicket how it played, slower one would be difficult to hit." Gill felt that the total of 210 on this Kotla track was a good one. "210 on this wicket was 10-15 runs above par and if we bowl well, we can win this," he said.

Chasing 211, DC rode on a brilliant 92 from KL Rahul and a quick 41* from David Miller, but fell agonisingly short of the target. Miller's decision to not run a single on the penultimate ball, followed by Kuldeep's run out left DC stranded at 209/8.

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