Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer's sister, Shresta, shared a video on her Instagram account on Monday after the match between her brother's side and Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out. The abandoned match ensured that KKR got one point - their first of IPL 2026 - after the two teams shared the points. Following the no-result, Shresta, who is a professional dancer and choreographer, put up a hilarious post wearing a PBKS jersey. In the video, she said, "Saade Punjabiyan da dil vadda hunda ae. Lo, ditta ek point. (We Punjabis are big-hearted. So, we gave you a point)."

On Tuesday, Shresta shared another video in which she claimed she had been receiving hate following her earlier post about PBKS giving a point. She added that she was not trolling anybody.

"Guys, I don't understand why hate is being spread. I mean, it's just a game. The videos being made are just for fun, and I am here to support my brother. I will continue to do that. No hate for any team - it's just a game. Everyone should take it sportingly," said Shresta in a video shared on her Instagram Story.

"I understand aggression. I wasn't trolling anybody. It was my way of celebrating, and I am going to continue doing that. I am just here to say no hate for anybody - only love. It's a game; we all should have fun. The rivalry should show, no matter what. There were no personal attacks. Just chill. Peace out, guys," she added.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra hailed Punjab Kings (PBKS) as "one of the teams to beat" in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Chopra highlighted PBKS' strong batting unit built around young Indian players and said the team is being managed well by captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting.

PBKS finished last season as runners-up after losing to the then defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), in the final. In IPL 2026, PBKS began their campaign with two wins from two matches before sharing a point with Kolkata Knight Riders following a rain-induced no-result.

Speaking on JioHotstar, JioStar expert Aakash Chopra said Punjab Kings are strong contenders this season, pointing to their impressive form and batting approach centered on young Indian players, which has worked effectively despite their limited international exposure.

"Punjab Kings are definitely one of the teams to beat. They were outstanding last season, reached the final, and have started this season strongly as well. What makes them different is their batting. They rely heavily on young Indian players with limited international experience, supported by overseas players, and yet it all comes together really well," he said.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi