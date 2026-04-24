Mumbai Indians are going through a lean patch in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The side has lost five of its first seven matches in the season. Hardik Pandya and Co. kicked off their campaign with a dominant six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders but went off track after that victory. MI then lost four consecutive matches. Just when it seemed that MI were getting into rhythm with a big 99-run victory over Gujarat Titans, the side suffered a heavy 103-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings, putting themselves in serious trouble.

During the match against CSK, Hardik was hit for 38 runs in two overs. As a result, he did not bowl in the slog overs and instead handed the responsibility to 21-year-old youngster Krish Bhagat. The latter conceded 31 runs in his two overs, putting Hardik under further criticism.

Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth lashed out at Hardik for not believing in his bowling abilities. He also criticised the MI captain for opting to bowl first after winning the toss.

"A player who has bowled the death overs in the T20 World Cup is scared of bowling the same here. MI's problem starts here only. This is why you should bat first after winning the toss. You at least have a chance of single-handed heroics, like Tilak Varma in the last match or Sanju Samson today. Hardik Pandya got that also wrong," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Sportskeeda.

Apart from their campaign opener, MI have not managed to chase any target in IPL 2026 so far.

"It was dubba captaincy by Hardik Pandya. He should have batted first after winning the toss. Except for the KKR match, they've always lost, always chasing. Then, you are a main bowler who has bowled the death overs in T20 World Cups. Yet, you are not coming to bowl and letting that boy Krish Bhagat bowl the last two overs. Hardik has become a run-feeder. He's also struggling to lay bat on ball with the bat," Srikkanth added.

Mumbai Indians face Sunrisers Hyderabad next on April 29.

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