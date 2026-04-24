In his first season at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sanju Samson is proving that he is the true successor to 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni. With another Indian Premier League (IPL) century to his name, this time at the Wankhede Stadium against Mumbai Indians, Samson proved yet again why he is so highly rated on the T20 circuit. However, the performance he produced on Thursday wasn't just about his exploits with the bat, but the way he showed exemplary maturity to dig deep and pace his innings according to the situation.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the CSK captain, hasn't yet got going this season. Against Mumbai Indians, he got off to a start but was dismissed without converting it into a big score yet again. As Chennai needed a 'leader' to step up, it was Samson who stood out, rather than the captain, Ruturaj.

After the game, Samson explained his approach, asserting how important it was for him to take responsibility and play according to the situation as CSK kept losing wickets at the other end.

"We actually kept on losing wickets here and there. Whenever we wanted to go big, I think we were losing a few wickets. So, I thought it's very important for a settled batsman to stay until the end. That's what I tried, and that's what happened today. The game tells you what to do. You don't have to come with a preconceived mindset, and you don't have to be premeditating, telling yourself this is how I play or this is what I want to do.

"With the experience I have, the team definitely comes first. You can say 'this is the way I play' and that you might get out or you might not, but with the experience and the responsibility shown in me, it is my duty to understand the match situation and what the team demands, putting that first and then planning my game around it," Samson said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Further explaining the mindset behind his approach, Samson said he would have tried to take a more attacking approach earlier in the game, but the regular fall of wickets forced him to change his tactics. In the end, the wicketkeeper-batter remained not out on 101.

"As I said, I definitely go in with a very open mindset. But I think if we had kept our wickets, I would have gone a bit earlier. Because of the fall of wickets, it was very important for us to close off the innings really well," he said.

Speaking on the team's batting plans for the rest of the season, Samson added: "As we all know, it's a very young team. But the amount of attitude and character we have shown, even after three losses in this tournament, is really commendable. We would like to just keep going with the momentum we have gained here. But we know that every game is important. Every team plays with great intensity, so we need to be ready and enjoy what's happening at the moment."

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