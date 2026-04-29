Ryan Rickelton had been dropped for inconsustent from after three single digits scores in five matches. Before Wednesday, Rickelton last played on April 16. He came back into the XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad and made it worthwhile. Rickleton struck the fastest ever century by a Mumbai Indians batter to propel his team to massive 243 for five in their must-win IPL clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. Rickelton batted through the innings for an unbeaten 123 off a mere 55 balls with 10 fours and eight sixes, anchoring MI's charge to an at-par total on a batting friendly track here at the Wankhede Stadium.

The 29-year-old Rickelton brought up a third century (other two coming in SA20 for MI Cape Town) for his franchise as MI made a desperate attempt to revive their fortunes with their highest total of the season so far.

Rickelton's 123* is the highest scores by a MI batters surpassing Sanath Jayasiruya's 114* (vs Chennai Super Kiings in 2008). In his first 100 for MI in the IPL, pushed Sanath Jayasuriya, Quinton de Kock (112*), Rohit Sharma (109* and 105*) and Suryakumar Yadav (103*) in the list of top run-scorers for MI. Rickelton reached the century run-mark in 44 balls, the fastest by any MI batter. He surpassed Jayasuriya's 45-balls mark (in 2008 vs CSK).

Using the long handle to maximum effect, not for once did Rickelton take any unwarranted risk but executed his strokes with conviction.

Alongside Rickelton's exploits, MI also had England opener Will Jacks (46 off 22 balls) and skipper Hardik Pandya (31 off 15 balls; 2 fours, 2 sixes) delivering the goods.

With a new opening partner in the form of Jacks, the South African wicketkeeper-batter Rickelton provided MI with the spunk they have missed most of this season hitherto.

The pair put on 78 in the powerplay and 93 for the first wicket in seven overs to set the tone in a fearless approach with the bat.

But more importantly, Rickelton hung around for a long haul as his innings proved to be the glue which held MI together as well as kept driving them towards a strong total.

Once he was away with a huge six over midwicket off Praful Hinge (2/54) in the second over, Rickelton did not take the foot off the pedal, competing his first half-century in 23 balls. He got the next fifty runs in only 21 deliveries.

Rickelton's knock also helped MI recover from a quiet few overs in between, wherein they lost Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav (5) and even Naman Dhir (22).

While Jacks did a fine job in his first outing this season striking three sixes and five fours, there were no visible signs that Suryakumar is anywhere close to getting his form back as he was bounced out by Eshan Malinga (1/29).

The Indian T20I skipper pulled the short ball but appeared to not have responded well to the bounce as an edge flew straight to Abhishek Sharma at fine leg.

Dhir also could not keep up with the scoring rate from the other end as Rickelton continued to push on, perishing to Hinge in the 14th over.

Mumbai Indians' players, meanwhile, took the field wearing black armbands due to the untimely passing of the daughter of one of their support staff members.

With PTI inputs

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