Splashing cash in the auction is in the franchise's hands, but expecting performances that justify the price tag isn't. That has been exactly the case with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after the first three games of the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The early stages of the 2026 campaign have provided a stark lesson in market value versus on-field impact. At the heart of this narrative is middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan, acquired for a modest fee of Rs 75 lakh, who has emerged as the key marksman of the CSK batting order. Meanwhile, the franchise's massive Rs 28.4 crore investment in Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer is under intense scrutiny, as the duo struggles to justify their premium price tags.

After three matches, Sarfaraz Khan stands alone as the team's leading run-scorer, with 99 runs to his name. He has scored at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 202.04. The numbers he has produced have managed to turn heads across the Indian cricketing fraternity, considering the batter holds the reputation of being primarily a red-ball player. However, Sarfaraz has not only scored quick runs but has also played with maturity and inventiveness, leaving those who didn't bid for him in the auction with a facepalm moment.

While he was viewed by many as a depth signing, his ability to navigate the middle overs and accelerate against spin has made him indispensable. His form has effectively helped CSK absorb the pressure caused by cracks in a top order that has looked uncharacteristically fragile this season.

The Rs 28.4 Crore Question

The contrast at the other end of the financial spectrum is intriguing. Kartik Sharma, who fetched a significant fee of Rs 14.20 crore at the auction, has managed a paltry 25 runs across three outings. His inability to find rhythm has put undue pressure on the middle order, raising questions about whether the scouting team overvalued his recent domestic form.

Equally perplexing is the utilisation of Prashant Veer. The recognised all-rounder was also bought for a fee of Rs 14.20 crore in a bid to provide all-round balance after Ravindra Jadeja's departure. However, he is yet to bowl a single delivery for the franchise this season. While his 49 runs in two matches show glimpses of potential, they hardly reflect the output expected from a player occupying such a massive chunk of the salary cap.

Price Tag Doesn't Guarantee Performance

The current situation exposes a potential flaw in CSK's recent auction strategy. By committing over Rs 28 crore to two players who are currently under-delivering or being under-utilised, the franchise has limited its flexibility.

As the tournament progresses, the pressure will mount on the coaching staff to either integrate Veer's bowling into the match plan or reconsider the composition of the playing XI. For now, CSK find themselves in the ironic position of being led by their cheapest acquisition while their multi-crore stars search for answers.

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