Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rovman Powell took a terrific catch during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Sunday. SRH's Heinrich Klaasen mistimed Cameron Green's delivery on the leg side. The ball was in the air as Powell ran to his right from deep mid-wicket. For a moment, it seemed that the ball would sail over him, but the fielder showed amazing reflexes to take a one-handed stunner. Powell jumped to his right, caught the ball and then rolled on the floor, completing it cleanly.

While grabbing the stunner, Powell ended up breaking the frame of his sunglasses.

It takes a stunner to send #HeinrichKlaasen packing! #RovmanPowell covers massive ground and pulls off a one-handed diving catch to dismiss the danger man! #TATAIPL Revenge Week 2026 #SRHvKKR | LIVE NOW https://t.co/YyLg9wqh6o pic.twitter.com/Dgp31wvLY8 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 3, 2026

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ravichandran Smaran and Harshal Patel made the playing XI of SRH, replacing Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harsh Dubey.

For KKR, Manish Pandey featured in his first game of the season, coming in for Ramandeep Singh.

After winning the toss, SRH captain Pat Cummins said, "We'll bat first. Pitch looks good and it's very hot, we'll bat and post a total. I'm not good at reading the pitches, it looks nice and must be high scoring."

SRH entered the contest against KKR riding on a five-match winning streak.

"I think that's just the thing. It's very unlikely we're going to win every single game for the rest of the season, but we know this style works and we're five in a row at the moment. So even if there's a little glitch, just keep buying for that style," Cummins said.

Meanwhile, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane said, "We wanted to bat first as well. Those breaks so far, it really helped us as a team, re-coupling and thinking about the things which we did right and the improvement point of view."

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