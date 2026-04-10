The IPL 2026 encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru was impacted by rain at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The toss was delayed after rain started in Guwahati, and both the ground and the pitch were completely covered. According to weather predictions, there is a 40-50 per cent chance of rain during match timings. The previous match between RR and Mumbai Indians was also affected by rain, but the home side ended up winning the 11-overs-per-side clash. According to BBC Weather, there is a solid chance of rain from 7:30 PM to 12:30 AM.

Coming to the match, Anjum Chopra expressed strong confidence that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are capable of defending their Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

Drawing parallels with successful franchises like the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, she said consistency is the key to reaching the playoffs. RCB won their maiden IPL title by defeating Punjab Kings by six runs in the 2025 IPL final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, ending their 18-year wait for a trophy.

Chopra added that teams which build momentum early and maintain form can go all the way, emphasising that a new champion can also emerge this season, and RCB can also defend their title.

Speaking to ANI, Anjum Chopra said, "Yes, they can definitely do it. Mumbai has done it, Chennai has done it, RCB can also do it, and again, the team that consistently plays well will reach the playoffs. All the teams reaching the playoffs start from the blocks, exactly where they left off, so they can definitely do it, there can become a new champion, and RCB can also defend their IPL title."

(With ANI inputs)

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