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IPL 2026 28 Mar 26 to 24 May 26
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RCB vs MI LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Mumbai Indians at their adopted home ground, the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, tonight. With the playoff race getting tight, Virat Kohli and his teammates will be eager to snap their two-match losing streak. RCB suffered defeats against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, who are still mathematically alive in the playoff race, will aim to register a win and keep themselves hopeful of a miracle. MI come into this game riding on a victory against LSG. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Score and Updates of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 game.

May 10, 2026 18:33 (IST)
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RCB vs MI LIVE: RCB's 'Rs 11 crore' concern

RCB have lost two games in a row, and one thing that will bother them is the poor form of wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma, who was bought for Rs 11 crore. Jitesh has managed just 64 runs all season. It'll be interesting to see whether they persist with him, or consider a different option.

May 10, 2026 18:25 (IST)
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RCB vs MI LIVE: The Raipur test

For Royal Challengers Bengaluru, it is a home game on paper, but they'll be no more familiar to the conditions in Raipur than Mumbai Indians, as it is their first game in the city too. It'll be interesting to see Rajat Patidar and co. cope with their new home, but they do have a well-balanced side.

One thing's for sure, they'll have a lot of fan support!

May 10, 2026 18:12 (IST)
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RCB vs MI Live: Virat Kohli chases big record!

RCB batting maestro Virat Kohli is on the cusp of scripting a historic milestone. Kohli needs just 28 runs to become the first player to score 1,000 runs against MI in IPL. In 34 matches, Kohli has scored 972 runs against the five-time champions at an average of 32.4.

May 10, 2026 18:04 (IST)
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RCB vs MI Live: Mumbai look to settle score

When the two sides met earlier in the season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru handed Mumbai Indians an 18-run defeat. The Hardik Pandya-led outfit will be keen to settle the score this time around and turn the tables in this high-stakes contest.

May 10, 2026 17:58 (IST)
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RCB vs MI Live: Rohit, Virat up against each other!

This is the beauty of IPL that even India teammates and good friends come up against each other on the cricket ground. While Virat Kohli will aim to win the game for RCB, his dear friend Rohit Sharma will focus on stopping the side and let MI take the two crucial points.

May 10, 2026 17:55 (IST)
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Welcome folks!

Hello everyone, welcome to the 'El Clasico' of the Indian Premier League. It's a match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Stay connected for live scores and updates.

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Topics mentioned in this article
Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score Royal Challengers Bengaluru Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians, Match 54 Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Phil Salt Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh Bhuvneshwar Kumar Suryakumar Yadav Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Cricket
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