Rohit Sharma's participation for Mumbai Indians' upcoming game against Sunrisers Hyderabad remains a mystery. Rohit, who has missed the last three games for MI owing to a hamstring injury, is still not fully cleared to play, according to a report. The former MI captain picked up the injury while batting during the fixture against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12. Rohit showed signs of hamstring discomfort, prompting him to call for the physio and receive treatment on the field.

However, as the pain intensified, Rohit was forced to leave the field in the next over. He also didn't return to bat as MI ended up losing the game by a big margin.

According to a report in the Times of India, Rohit batted extensively in the nets, but the management is unlikely to take any risks unless the player is fully fit.

"Rohit, who has been sidelined since April 12, continues to be a doubtful starter for the Wankhede encounter. While there has been some encouragement with the former captain batting extensively in the nets, the team management is unlikely to take any risks unless he is fully fit," the report said.

The former MI skipper was present during the team's training at the Wankhede Stadium. Accompanied by two support staff members, he did some light warm-up and running and had a long chat before eventually leaving the field. He did not have a batting session.

While the Mumbai squad went on a two-day trip to Jamnagar, the players had hit the nets immediately upon return, which not only included Suryakumar but also former skipper Rohit Sharma, whose availability remains in doubt for the contest against SRH.

On the eve of the match, Suryakumar Yadav was the first to hit the nets much before MI's slated practice session from 6pm and wrapped up a one-and-a-half hour session.

(With PTI Inputs)

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