The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could punish the match referee for bringing disrepute to the game by allowing a banned substance to reach the dressing room unchecked, after Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag was caught smoking an e-cigarette in the dressing room during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match, as per BCCI sources. As per BCCI sources, there is no provision in the BCCI rulebook to penalise Riyan for vaping during the Punjab Kings (PBKS) clash at Mullanpur. However, the match referee could be on the receiving end of punishment, as the banned substance was brought inside the dressing room without proper checks.

While RR are having a fine IPL campaign as a collective, having won six and lost three matches, and are strong contenders for the playoffs with 12 points-currently placed fourth-Riyan himself is having a poor run with the bat, having scored just 117 runs in nine matches at an average of 14.62, a strike rate of 124.46, and a best score of 29.

So far, RR's impressive campaign has been dominated by the opening pair of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (400 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of over 238, with a century and two fifties) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (306 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of over 158, with three fifties), along with the pace duo of Jofra Archer (14 wickets at an average of 19.50) and Nandre Burger (nine wickets at an average of 32.77).

Donovan Ferreira (182 runs in six innings at an average of 36.40 and a strike rate of over 158, with two fifties) has also delivered some strong finishes for RR. The Royals will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at a home clash on Friday

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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