Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag found himself in the middle of a major controversy after he was caught vaping inside the dressing room during their match against Punjab Kings. He faced a lot of criticism for his action and was also fined 25 per cent of his match fee and given a demerit point by the BCCI for bringting the game into disrepute. Former India spinner R Ashwin weighed in on the controversy and sent a stern message to Parag over the incident. He said that such episodes are avoidable especially for young players and added that although it is a personal choice, such actions should take place in their personal space.

"I think this is totally a situation that could have been avoided. I want players not to get trapped in such things. I don't really want that for a young player, and this is a little sensitive, too. I think, on all quadrants, if we look at so many things, this could have been avoided." Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"Sometimes what happens is it's a personal choice, but your personal choice should be in your personal space. If you do all this in public space, that can very well be avoided. All I would say is this: it's my small advice as an elder brother. I want to tell Riyan Parag that, whatever happens in your personal life, nobody has any concern about it. Nobody can say anything about that. But whatever you do, do it in your personal space, because you are a captain, you are a franchise leader. You are probably an inspiration for many cricketers, many youth, many young Indians, and young people around the world. So there is some responsibility too," he added.

Ashwin went on to say that if such actions are not punished, no one will learn from it.

"I have my deepest empathy and sympathy for the young kid, but at the same time, I totally believe all these things should and can be avoided," he added.

"It can't be easy, man. In today's world, I also sometimes read things and think, man, I mean, sometimes this happens. I'm not saying these things should be let go under the carpet, because if action isn't taken, nobody will learn from it. But it is better to avoid these things," he concluded.

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