Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might be a generational talent in the making. The teenager, who broke several records last season in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has hit the ground running in his first game for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), scoring a 15-ball fifty against a legacy franchise like the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday. As the cricketing world wonders how Sooryavanshi is able to perform at this level at the age of 15, his skipper Riyan Parag has a similar question. But there's also a guarantee he gave Sooryavanshi that keeps the pressure off the youngster's shoulders.

Speaking after Rajasthan's exemplary eight-wicket victory over Chennai in Guwahati, Parag said that he has already informed Sooryavanshi that he is going to play all 14 games for the franchise. Hence, whatever is said outside or in the media should not concern him.

"What I tell him is that you're going to play 14 games and regardless of what goes on in the game, it shouldn't bother you. What goes around in the media shouldn't bother you," Parag said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Parag, who took up the team's captaincy from Sanju Samson, traded to the Super Kings, said that the entire team is working to ensure Sooryavanshi has everything he needs-be it ample batting practice or food-to keep him in the best mindset.

The RR skipper further explained his chat with Sooryavanshi in the post-match press conference. He said: "The message to Vaibhav is to not think too much about what is going on outside. He likes to bat, so we make sure he gets ample batting practice. He likes to eat, so we make sure he has ample food."

Parag also revealed that he and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel are as amazed watching Sooryavanshi bat as anyone else in the stands.

"Dhruv (Jurel) and I were sitting and watching him bat, wondering what had happened with the wicket as it was a little sticky, with some moisture. Like everyone in the stands, we also had this feeling of 'wow', wondering how he is able to do this. He is a talent and I am very glad that he is in our team, and not the opponent's," he told the media.