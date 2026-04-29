Riyan Parag came into the spotlight after videos showing him vaping inside the Rajasthan Royals dressing room went viral during their match against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in New Chandigarh on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the 16th over of the second innings when a broadcast camera briefly captured Parag with what looked like a vape. The footage quickly went viral, leading to many fans expressing concern and calling for action. This moment gained even more attention as it came right after Parag got out, having scored 29 runs off 16 balls, failing to capitalise at a key moment in the chase. Since then, the video has circulated widely on social media, raising questions about possible disciplinary measures.

Riyan parag smoking vape in dressing room .. is this legal @IPL pic.twitter.com/91yqwH105e — Prxtham.Edits18 (@Prxtham_Edits18) April 28, 2026

Although there is no clear public rule against vaping, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has strict guidelines for player behaviour within stadiums. The use of tobacco or related products in dressing rooms or dugouts is generally banned under health and safety protocols, putting Parag at risk of punishment.

Mann did anyone of you noticed this? Parag was caught vaping during the match between RR and PBKS pic.twitter.com/MXuEipsD0O — U' (@toxifyxe) April 28, 2026

This controversy arises when the 24-year-old is already facing challenges, leading the Rajasthan Royals in the 2026 season after Sanju Samson moved to the Chennai Super Kings. Parag has struggled with his batting consistency, scoring only 81 runs in seven innings before this match, which has drawn criticism from fans and former players.

RIYAN PARAG VAPING DURING MATCH

Not a good look for a professional. pic.twitter.com/QaDIO8lThE — MARCUS (@MARCUS907935) April 28, 2026

Despite the off-field distraction, Rajasthan Royals successfully chased down 222 with six wickets in hand, defeating Punjab Kings and handing them their first loss of the season.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals (RR) team manager Romi Bhinder was fined Rs 1 lakh and handed an official warning for using a mobile phone inside the dugout during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on April 10.

The Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of the BCCI has issued a show-cause notice to Bhinder over the usage of a device during the match and sought his response within the next 48 hours.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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