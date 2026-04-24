During the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT), the result of the match is likely to hinge on what happens during the powerplay phases, with the two sides presenting a contrasting picture of their performances in the first six overs of the innings. RCB will be aiming to bounce back from a last-over thriller loss to Delhi Capitals (DC) against a vulnerable GT side, which has shown over-reliance on its top-order trio of skipper Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler. GT are placed seventh on the points table with three wins and three losses.

RCB have the upper hand over GT in the powerplay while batting, bolstered by the presence of Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar - a scary-looking top order that looks to exert back pressure on bowlers even if wickets fall. RCB have a powerplay strike rate of 175 this season, compared to GT's 135, as per ESPNCricinfo.

RCB have hit 34 sixes in the powerplay - the most by any team this season, as per ESPNCricinfo - while GT, on the other hand, have hit just eight, the fewest.

However, while bowling, GT could gain the upper hand during the powerplay if Kagiso Rabada gets the new ball in hand. Rabada has seven wickets in the powerplay this season, the joint-highest alongside Jofra Archer. Rabada is seventh among the top wicket-takers, with 10 wickets in six innings at an average of 22.40, with best figures of 3/29.

Powerplay bowling is an area where both RCB and GT appear evenly matched, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar capable of being lethal against GT's top-order mainstays Gill and Buttler. Bhuvneshwar has dismissed Gill four times in 11 innings, conceding just 66 runs at a strike rate of 103.12, including seven fours and one six.

Against Buttler, Bhuvneshwar has got the better of him in seven out of 18 innings, conceding just 106 runs at an average of 15.14 and a strike rate of 110.41, including 13 fours and two sixes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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