A consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group has acquired a 100 percent stake in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 1.78 billion dollars (approximately Rs 16,660 crore). The consortium-which includes Indian billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla's Aditya Birla Group, The Times of India Group, David Blitzer's Bolt Ventures, and US-based Blackstone-completed the deal, which encompasses both RCB's men's and women's (WPL) teams. RCB secured the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2025 and followed it with a Women's Premier League (WPL) title in 2026.

While initial media reports suggested the deal would reach the 2 billion dollars mark, United Spirits Limited (USL), a subsidiary of UK-based Diageo plc, ultimately settled on a lower price for one specific reason.

Sources told NDTV that while Diageo had been holding out for a 2 billion dollars valuation, the price was reduced because they negotiated to retain front-of-shirt branding and naming rights in a deal valued at several hundred million dollars.

“United Spirits Limited, pursuant to the meeting of its Board of Directors, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for the sale of the 100 percent equity stake held in its wholly owned subsidiary Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL) to a consortium,” the USL said in a statement.

“The consortium comprises Aditya Birla Group (ABG), The Times of India Group (Times), Bolt Ventures (Bolt), and Blackstone's perpetual private equity strategy, BXPE (Blackstone) for a total consideration of INR 166.6 bn in an all cash transaction,” the statement added.

Under the new ownership structure, Aryaman Birla, Director at the Aditya Birla Group, will serve as Chairman, while Satyan Gajwani of the Times of India Group will take on the role of Vice Chairman.

Aryaman Birla, said: “It is a privilege to come together in this partnership to shape the next phase of growth for RCB. This partnership brings together a deep understanding of sports, media and consumer businesses.

“Together, we will continue to Play Bold -- on the pitch, in the community, and for the fans who make RCB what it is.” Gajwani, Chairman, Times Internet Limited, said: “RCB is the reigning champion and the most popular brand in the IPL. We will build RCB into a global sporting institution, while remaining rooted in Bengaluru and Karnataka and its incredible fanbase.”

(With agency inputs)