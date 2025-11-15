Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has opened up on his trade to Rajasthan Royals (RR), a franchise which he represented for the first two Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons. Jadeja took a pay cut to join RR, with his league fee revised from Rs 18 crore to Rs 14 crore. Jadeja, who won the IPL with RR in the inaugural season in 2008, described the move as a "homecoming". "Rajasthan Royals gave me my first platform and my first taste of victory," Jadeja in a statement released by the franchise on Saturday.

The former CSK captain added that it feels special to join the franchise where his IPL career began.

"Coming back feels special - it's not just a team for me, it's home. Rajasthan Royals is where I won my first IPL, and I hope to win more with this current group of players."

Kumar Sangakkara, the Director of Cricket at RR, acknowledged Jadeja's contributions to the franchise in the past.

"Jadeja coming back to the Royals is incredibly special for all of us. He understands the franchise and the fans, having been part of RR's IPL-winning campaign," said Sangakkara.

"Over the years he has grown into a player who can influence the game in every department.

"Jadeja's return is deeply special for everyone connected to the Royals. He was part of our foundation years and to welcome him back now as one of the game's most complete players is incredibly meaningful," said Manoj Badale, RR's lead owner.

Jadeja had been a mainstay at CSK since 2012, apart from the 2016 and 2017 seasons when the franchise was suspended. In 2022, he was entrusted with the captaincy but relinquished the role midway through the campaign and handed it back to MS Dhoni after the team endured a poor start.

(With IANS Inputs)