For most IPL 2026 teams, only four matches remain in the group stage. While there are certain front runners, no team has officially qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs. Currently, Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the top spot with 14 points. Following them are Punjab Kings with 13 points. Three teams - Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans - have 12 points each. Following them are Chennai Super Kings (10 points), Kolkata Knight Riders (9 points), Delhi Capitals (8 points), Mumbai Indians (6 points) and Lucknow Super Giants (6 points).

Former India player and spin great Ravichandran Ashwin is confident that SRH and RCB are almost certain to be through. The remaining two spots will likely be fought between Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

"SRH and RCB are pakka confirmed. Between GT, RR and PBKS, the other two playoff spots will be decided," Ashwin said.

ASHWIN VIEWS ON CSK QUALIFICATION FOR PLAYOFFS..pic.twitter.com/AAhvrPsp4H — TheXReplier (@ReplySensei) May 9, 2026

The veteran spinner started his IPL journey with CSK and his last IPL team was also CSK.

"For CSK to qualify, they must win all four remaining matches. They can't leave it to chance. Even with 16 points, qualification will depend on RR losing three out of four, PBKS dropping points and CSK maintaining a strong NRR," he added.

"That's where net run rate becomes important. I feel if Chennai win both matches against LSG, they won't just qualify, they could go all the way, just like in 2010. Every match from here is a blockbuster."

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