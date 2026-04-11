The Indian Premier League (IPL) has given India several stars it can bank upon. From Ravichandran Ashwin to Jasprit Bumrah, many leading Indian players first came to national reckoning after performing in the T20 league. The latest addition to that list is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. At just 15 years of age, Sooryavanshi's exploits in the IPL have placed him among the most exciting young stars in the game.

The impact that Sooryavanshi has had in the IPL can be gauged from the fact that, in a fun rapid-fire round, Ishan Kishan, Rajat Patidar, and Shubman Gill all picked Sooryavanshi as the youngster they would want in their team.

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No surprise that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the most sought-after youngster! #TATAIPL 2026 #RRvRCB | FRI, APR 10, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/JKUhhNWZ10 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 10, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking IPL exploits have triggered calls for an early India cap, but spin legend Anil Kumble has advised caution, stressing that the young prodigy's journey should not be rushed.

Speaking on a range of issues during an interaction here on Friday, Kumble noted that while exceptional talent can make it difficult to hold a player back, premature expectations can also place unnecessary pressure on a young athlete.

"The player himself probably answers that question," Kumble said, referring to the debate around fast-tracking versus gradual progression.

He drew parallels with the great Sachin Tendulkar, who made an undeniable case for selection as a teenager through consistent performances in the late 1980s.

Kumble acknowledged that Sooryavanshi has shown promising signs, adding that the 15-year-old is "doing all the right things." "At this point in time, it's a bit of pressure on a young lad to say, 'I want you to play for India in two months' time,'" he said.

Highlighting the advantage of youth, the former India captain pointed out that time is firmly on Sooryavanshi's side.

"Even 10 years later, he's going to be 25," he remarked.

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