Not too long ago, it was raining heavily in Guwahati. However, the intensity of the downpour has decreased over the last half-an-hour. Dark skies remain overhead. The good news, however, is that the rain threat is expected to decrease as the evening wears on.



The possibility of an on-time start could depend on the drainage at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. 1 hour to go till toss time.