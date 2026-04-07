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IPL 2026 28 Mar 26 to 24 May 26
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Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR) square off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in a highly-anticipated IPL 2026 fixture in Guwahati on Tuesday. Rain threatens to play spoilsport in a clash where the possible encounter of 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and fast-bowling genius Jasprit Bumrah has fans excited. Riyan Parag-led RR have won both of their opening two games, and can go top of the IPL 2026 table with a win tonight. On the other hand, MI skipper Hardik Pandya is expected to be back as the team aims to bounce back from a defeat in their previous game. (Live Scorecard)

RR vs MI LIVE Score | Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2026 LIVE Updates, straight from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati:

Apr 07, 2026 18:01 (IST)
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RR vs MI LIVE: Weather update from Guwahati

Not too long ago, it was raining heavily in Guwahati. However, the intensity of the downpour has decreased over the last half-an-hour. Dark skies remain overhead. The good news, however, is that the rain threat is expected to decrease as the evening wears on.

The possibility of an on-time start could depend on the drainage at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. 1 hour to go till toss time.

Apr 07, 2026 17:56 (IST)
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RR vs MI LIVE: Will Hardik Pandya play?

According to an ANI report, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya returned to training ahead of their game against Rajasthan Royals. Pandya missed MI's first match due to an illness, but appeared to be in good rhythm before the RR game. The signs point to Pandya potentially returning to MI's lineup after missing their previous game.

Apr 07, 2026 17:51 (IST)
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Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: MI aim to bounce back

Mumbai Indians began their campaign with a good victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at home, but slumped to defeat in their second game against Delhi Capitals away. It is another away match for the five-time champions today, but they'll be hoping to bounce back to winning ways.

Apr 07, 2026 17:49 (IST)
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Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: RR eye top spot

Rajasthan Royals have begun IPL 2026 on a terrific note. They thoroughly outclassed Chennai Super Kings in their opening game, before holding their nerves to seal a narrow win over Gujarat Titans in their second match. For new captain Riyan Parag, it has been the ideal start.

A win today would send RR to the top of the table!

Apr 07, 2026 17:42 (IST)
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RR vs MI LIVE: Rain threat in Guwahati

There is a big threat of rain in the lead-up to the encounter, which is to be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Here's a recent update from reputed commentator Harsha Bhogle, who is part of the official commentary panel for the match:

Apr 07, 2026 17:40 (IST)
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IPL 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI)! We are in Guwahati today for a highly-anticipated encounter. 

Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match!

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Topics mentioned in this article
Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Cricket Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Match 13 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vaibhav Suryavanshi Yashasvi Jaiswal Dhruv Jurel Riyan Parag Jofra Chioke Archer Jofra Archer Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja Ravi Bishnoi Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Suryakumar Yadav Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Tilak Varma Deepak Chahar Ryan Rickelton Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
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