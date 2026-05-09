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IPL 2026 28 Mar 26 to 24 May 26
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Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) face off in a crucial IPL 2026 clash in Jaipur on Saturday, with both teams eyeing top spot in the points table. Riyan Parag-led RR and Shubman Gill-led GT have identical records so far, with six wins and four losses each, and are battling in a playoff race that is getting more heated by the day. After a great start to the season, RR have been in topsy-turvy form recently, with three defeats in their last five matches. On the other hand, GT are on a roll, with three wins in a row. All eyes will be on RR's 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is on the verge of breaking some more records. (Live Scorecard)

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score | RR vs GT LIVE Updates, IPL 2026, straight from Jaipur:

May 09, 2026 18:16 (IST)
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RR vs GT LIVE: Long breaks for both teams

Both Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will be playing after fairly long breaks. GT are playing after 6 days, while RR last played 8 days ago. That should make players in both teams fresh and sharp for today's big clash.

May 09, 2026 18:08 (IST)
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RR vs GT LIVE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi eyes historic record

No doubt that all eyes will be on RR's 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi today. The youngster seems to break records every time he touches a bat, and today could be no different. Sooryavanshi is just 1 six away from 100 sixes in T20 cricket.

But what makes it even more special is that he would break West Indies legend Kieron Pollard's record for the fastest player to hit 100 sixes in T20s!

May 09, 2026 18:07 (IST)
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RR vs GT LIVE: Gujarat Titans on a roll

Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, have pulled themselves back into the playoff race after a difficult start to the season. They're currently on a 3-game win-streak, and victory today would take them to at least the No. 2 spot.

Their worry is that they still have a negative NRR (-0.147).

May 09, 2026 18:05 (IST)
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RR vs GT LIVE: Rajasthan Royals eye top spot

For Rajasthan Royals, a win today could very well see them take the No. 1 spot in the IPL 2026 points table. Despite their topsy-turvy form of late (3 losses in last 5 games), they are only 2 points behind table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

Boasting a healthy net-run-rate of +0.510, a big win could see them topple SRH's NRR of +0.737 and take top spot.

May 09, 2026 18:01 (IST)
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IPL 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. Two teams with identical records facing off today, with the race for the playoffs getting more heated with every passing game.

Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match!

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Topics mentioned in this article
Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Cricket Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Match 52 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shubman Gill Yashasvi Jaiswal Riyan Parag Sai Sudharsan Joseph Charles Buttler Jos Buttler Mohammed Siraj Kagiso Rabada Kagiso Rabada Rashid Khan Arman Rashid Khan Washington Sundar Donovan Ferreira Jofra Chioke Archer Jofra Archer Ravi Bishnoi Dhruv Jurel Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
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