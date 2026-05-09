No doubt that all eyes will be on RR's 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi today. The youngster seems to break records every time he touches a bat, and today could be no different. Sooryavanshi is just 1 six away from 100 sixes in T20 cricket.



But what makes it even more special is that he would break West Indies legend Kieron Pollard's record for the fastest player to hit 100 sixes in T20s!