Former Indian cricket team batter Aakash Chopra believes that Yashasvi Jaiswal's performances are being overlooked, even though the Rajasthan Royals batter has been performing well in the ongoing IPL 2026. Jaiswal has scored 306 runs in nine matches so far, playing a major role in taking his team to the top half of the IPL points table. However, he has been overshadowed by his opening partner, 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The youngster has scored 400 runs, including a century, and enjoys a strike rate above 238. Chopra praised Jaiswal, noting that he was a part of the T20 World Cup 2024 winning team but has not been selected since, despite maintaining strong numbers in the IPL.

"Look at his numbers in the last three years. He was a part of the T20 World Cup 2024-winning team, and then he got dropped. Everyone gets selected and dropped, but no one talks about him. I am not saying he should be selected. I understand there is no vacant place," Chopra said on YouTube.

Jaiswal was rested for the T20I series against England in 2025, and since then, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson have established themselves as the top choices. The left-handed batter was not picked for the Asia Cup and has not played a single T20I in the last two years.

"If you see his IPL numbers for the last three years, he has scored runs and has a good average and strike rate. He is doing everything right. However, forget about selection; he isn't even part of the conversation. What was done after 2024 was like taking a fly out of milk and throwing it away. What was the guy's mistake?" he added.

India will next play T20Is against Zimbabwe and Ireland but it will need brilliant IPL numbers from Jaiswal to be considered for selection in the series.

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