Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Nandre Burger was fined 10 per cent of his match fees and handed one demerit point for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct during the match against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday. The South Africa international admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5-pertaining to using language, actions, or gestures which disparage or could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in the match-and accepted the sanction suggested by the match referee. In the match itself, RR defeated LSG by 40 runs.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant did not have any answer for his team's defence after a morale-crushing 40-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match, other than accepting the responsibility that his side didn't read the surface properly.

"I don't have answers. Batting has let us down. We are disappointed as a team, as a group," Pant said after his team were skittled out for 119 chasing a small 160-run target.

"You have to look for answers inside, not outside. We could have taken some time while batting. No excuses out there. Including myself, we could have taken it deeper. As a batting group, we have to put our hands up," Pant offered a feeble explanation.

Mohammed Shami's bowling effort stood out and Pant found that to be a silver lining.

"We have to look at positives. We have to keep our head high and look for answers inside. We have the firepower to turn the season around." Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag knew that there was help off the surface.

"We knew it would swing, the lines and lengths they (Nandre Burger and Jofra Archer) bowled, impressive. The message on the groups have been very positive," Riyan said after the match.

On his own poor show, Riyan said that he has been going through some personal crisis and the team stands firmly behind him.

"I had gone through something, even now I am going through something and everyone understands that," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

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