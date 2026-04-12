Mumbai Indians host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, in the 20th match of IPL 2026 on Sunday night. Ahead of the highly anticipated contest, former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth has passed a huge remark on MI's star all-rounder Shardul Thakur. The 34-year-old veteran, who bowls right-arm medium-fast, started the tournament with a three-wicket haul against Kolkata Knight Riders but failed to replicate the performance in the next two matches against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.

Shardul could claim just one wicket in the following two games and leaked runs at an economy rate of over 15. Srikkanth said that the RCB batters are going to thrash the MI pacer in their match on Sunday.

"Shardul Thakur's quota for the season is over in the first match itself with a Player of the Match award. The RCB batters will smash him to Marine Drive and Church Gate station. They can't play Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar together. If they both play, those eight overs will go for at least 96 runs," said Kris Srikkanth, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

The former India batter said that Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah should bowl the opening overs for Mumbai Indians. Srikkanth added that Deepak Chahar should be dropped from the playing XI, with Ashwani Kumar replacing him.

"Trent Boult has been a big letdown for them. If at all they play him and Bumrah, they'll have to open with these two. Boult must bowl the first over. Deepak Chahar should not even be in the XI. Ashwani Kumar is a good player who won a Player of the Match award last year as well. Play him instead of Chahar. Deepak Chahar is done. He is playing like someone who should be sent to a mechanic's shed," he said.

Mumbai Indians started the tournament with a dominating six-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium. The Hardik Pandya-led side then suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals and a 27-run loss against Rajasthan Royals in away matches.

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