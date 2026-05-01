Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta has reacted to the team's first loss of IPL 2026. PBKS went down fighting against Rajasthan Royals in their final home game at Mullanpur on Tuesday. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will play its remaining home fixtures at its second home, Dharamsala. Taking to X, Zinta spoke on the loss, highlighting that her team is still top of the table despite the defeat, and adding that there are many more games ahead to be won.

"Last home game in Punjab didn't turn out as we wanted at our home ground but Koi na .... Lot more games ahead of us. Thanks to the incredible performance by our Sher Squad, we are sitting on top of the points table, half way into the tournament, which makes me very happy," Zinta captioned a video.

Last home game in Punjab didn't turn out as we wanted at our home ground but Koi na .... Lot more games ahead of us.



Thanks to the incredible performance by our Sher Squad, we are sitting on top of the points table, half way into the tournament, which makes me very happy



Our... pic.twitter.com/1PtTQeXE5r — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 30, 2026

The veteran Bollywood actress also shared a heartfelt note for the PBKS fans, expressing gratitude for their unconditional support of the team.

"Our fans have showed us so much love n support in & outside the stadium, & have been beyond incredible. I wanted to take this opportunity to thank every single one of you that came out to support PBKS in the stadium, on social media & everywhere else. Our only goal is to make IPL 2026 memorable for all of you.... that's why - Bas Jeetna Hai," she added in the post.

Zinta wore a red dupatta for the game against Rajasthan and went on to reveal the reason behind it.

"This red Phulkari Dupatta is 26 year old & was gifted to me by a Punjabi fan who insisted I wear it for the game so here it is. I'm sure this will make her happy, as it made me, wearing a part of her very special memory. Phulkari is a beautiful but dying art of vibrant folk embroidery by local artisans & I hope to promote & represent them by wearing these dupattas for our cricket games. I hope I can help in reviving this tradition in a small way so we never stop being proud of where we come from & who we are," said Zinta.

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