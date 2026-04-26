Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings scripted history with their six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Saturday. PBKS hunted down a target of 265, completing the highest successful chase in IPL history. Prabhsimran Singh (76 off 26 balls) and Priyansh Arya (43 off 17 balls) took Punjab off to a terrific start before Shreyas Iyer (71 not out off 36 balls) finished the game for the side. PBKS reached home with seven balls to spare.

There was no bound to PBKS' joy after they registered the historic win. Their co-owner, Preity Zinta, walked onto the ground and congratulated the winning side.

During her interaction with young opener Priyansh Arya, Preity gave the player a friendly punch, and he reacted in a funny manner. Former India opener Ravi Shastri, who was on commentary duty, said, "Oh, that was a good punch."

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With the win, Punjab Kings stay unbeaten in IPL 2026.

Earlier, KL Rahul hit a mind-boggling 152 not out as Delhi Capitals posted a mammoth total of 264 for 2 after opting to bat first. Rahul scored his 152 not out off 67 balls, with the help of 16 fours and nine sixes. This turned out to be the highest score by an Indian batter in IPL history. Overall, Rahul's knock ranks third, behind Chris Gayle's 175 not out and Brendon McCullum's 158.

Nitish Rana also contributed to DC's total with 91 off 44 balls. His innings was laced with 11 fours and four sixes. He and Rahul stitched a 220-run partnership off 95 balls for the second wicket.

While Delhi seemed to be on top at the end of the first innings, a resolute Punjab Kings surprised them with a terrific counter-attack. Prabhsimran and Priyansh forged a 126-run stand in just 6.5 overs to lay the platform. Iyer capitalised on the superb start and took PBKS home.

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