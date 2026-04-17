Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta has finally reacted to Salman Khan's 12-year-old tweet about her Indian Premier League (IPL) side while replying to a fan's post. The original 2014 post, shared during the team's Qualifier 1 clash in 2014, famously featured Salman asking, "Zinta's team won kya?" While Zinta's team had lost that game to eventual champions KKR, Salman's old tweet often resurfaces whenever PBKS wins a match. With PBKS comfortably beating Mumbai Indians on Thursday, a fan shared a screenshot of Salman's tweet while responding to Zinta's post praising the team's latest performance.

The fan shared a collage of Zinta's picture and Salman's tweet with a caption that said, "Evergreen beauty and tweet."

Responding to the fan, Zinta shared a couple of laughing emojis with a small "Yes yes yes" caption.

Yes yes yes — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 16, 2026

In Qualifier 1 of 2014, PBKS (then Kings XI Punjab) lost against KKR by 28 runs. After restricting their opponents to 163/8, PBKS suffered a batting collapse and were reduced to 135/8 by the end of the match.

Meanwhile, PBKS' winning run continued with a seven-wicket hammering of MI in the ongoing edition.

Even as Quinton de Kock, with a brilliant 112 not out, and Naman Dhir (50) bailed Mumbai Indians out in the first half with a robust 132-run third-wicket stand, the hosts' 195/6 was never challenging enough on a docile track against the rampant Punjab batters.

Prabhsimran made a wicketless Jasprit Bumrah (0/41) and MI pay for a regulation drop early, smashing a strokeful 80 not out off 31 balls (11x4s, 2x6s), while skipper Iyer was in his elements, notching up his third fifty in as many outings with a 66 off 35 balls (5x4s, 4x6s), as the duo stitched a sturdy 139-run stand for the third wicket.

Chasing 196, PBKS went over the line with 21 balls to spare, scoring 198/3 as MI bowlers continued to disappoint collectively, with AM Ghazanfar's 2/31 being the only performance of note.

(With PTI Inputs)

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