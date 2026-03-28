Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Phil Salt showcased outstanding reflexes on the field while patrolling the deep during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Among the impressive catches he took in the game, his grab at deep backward point stunned everyone. Abhinandan Singh bowled a full toss, which SRH captain Ishan Kishan slammed on the off side. Salt ran to his right and leapt sensationally to take a one-handed catch.

Kishan, who was captaining an IPL team for the first time in his career, ended up scoring 80 off 38 balls. He is leading SRH as their regular skipper Pat Cummins is unavailable in the initial phase of the tournament due to injury.

Watch it here:

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Nah... it's Phil Salt flying!



A one-handed screamer at the boundary to send the captain back - absolute madness



Screen badi, awaazein badi. Apne smart TV ke JioHotstar app pe dekhiye Champions waali commentary LIVE#TATAIPL 2026 | #RCBvSRH... pic.twitter.com/oKmayJdODT — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 28, 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday honoured fans who lost their lives in the 2025 stampede by reserving 11 seats at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru ahead of their first Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Notably, these seats will remain permanently unoccupied during all IPL and international matches.

Ahead of the IPL 2026 opener, players from both RCB and SRH also observed a one-minute silence to pay tribute to the fans who lost their lives in 2025.

For the unversed, 11 fans died and several others were injured in the stampede outside the stadium during the victory celebrations following RCB's maiden IPL title win. Cricket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium had been suspended since June 2025 following the incident.

During the tournament opener against the Hyderabad-based franchise, the defending champions RCB are also wearing black armbands.

A statement from RCB said, "Royal Challengers Bengaluru will pay tribute to the eleven members of the RCB family who tragically lost their lives in the unfortunate incident on June 4."

"As a mark of respect, players will wear practice jerseys bearing the number 11 during the warm-up, followed by black armbands during the match."

"In a lasting gesture of remembrance, eleven seats at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will remain unoccupied, serving as a permanent tribute to the fans whose unwavering support will always be a part of the RCB family," the statement concluded.

(With ANI Inputs)