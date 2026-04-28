Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings look to continue their unbeaten run as they take on Rajasthan Royals, who are riding high on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's inspiring form, in their IPL 2026 encounter in New Chandigarh. The mighty PBKS batting lineup will face a stern test against RR's Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger. In the Shreyas Iyer-Ricky Ponting era that began last year, PBKS have scripted a sensational turnaround, making them the most consistent unit in the competition - attributes they had coveted for years. RR, on the other hand, have relied heavily on their openers, Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, for runs this season, as the form of Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer remains a major concern. (Live Scorecard)