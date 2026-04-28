Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings look to continue their unbeaten run as they take on Rajasthan Royals, who are riding high on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's inspiring form, in their IPL 2026 encounter in New Chandigarh. The mighty PBKS batting lineup will face a stern test against RR's Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger. In the Shreyas Iyer-Ricky Ponting era that began last year, PBKS have scripted a sensational turnaround, making them the most consistent unit in the competition - attributes they had coveted for years. RR, on the other hand, have relied heavily on their openers, Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, for runs this season, as the form of Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer remains a major concern. (Live Scorecard)
Likely XII for Rajasthan Royals
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Brijesh Sharma
PBKS vs RR LIVE: The curious case of Arshdeep Singh
It has been a topsy turvy season for India pacer Arshdeep Singh. Although Punjab Kings have not lost a single game till now, his performances have not been consistent. He did bounce back with a few wickets but his side will be looking at him to provide some major breakthroughs early in the game.
PBKS vs RR LIVE: Likely XII for Punjab Kings
Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshakh, Yuzvendra Chahal
PBKS vs RR LIVE Score: Head-to-head record
Rajasthan Royals hold a 17-13 advantage over Punjab Kings in head-to-head and at this venue, they have won both the matches. However, since 2022, Royals hold a narrow 4-3 lead.
PBKS vs RR LIVE: The Shreyas Iyer factor
279 runs in 7 matches at an average of 69.75 and strike rate of 186.00 - Shreyas Iyer has truly led the Punjab Kings side by example. The star India batter may have demoted himself to No. 4 but his numbers have been crucial for his team and he has slowly turned himself in to a bonafide 'chasemaster'.
IPL 2026 LIVE: All eyes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
All eyes on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again after the youngster slammed a brilliant 36-ball century in the previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It has been a campaign to remember for the youngster in IPL 2026 and he will be raring to go against the Punjab Kings bowling attack.
PBKS vs RR LIVE: Good evening!
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the IPL 2026 clash between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Unbeaten so far this season after seven matches, including one washout, PBKS will aim for a win in their final home game at Mullanpur this season. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will play their remaining home games in Dharamsala.