Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in top form in the IPL 2026. With six wins in eight games, the defending champions are among the frontrunners to seal a playoff spot. They are currently in second place and are performing well in all departments. Since Rajat Patidar took over as the skipper in IPL 2025, RCB's fortunes have turned. Last season, Patidar achieved what no other RCB captain before him could, including Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble - an IPL title.

"He would go down as the greatest RCB captain. Just straight out - the fact that in his first year as captain he took them to the title. This year, they are basically there already, and you can't see them losing that many games and not qualifying for the playoffs again," Shaun Pollock said on Cricbuzz.

"But to have taken over a franchise that had gone so long without winning and then deliver at that level-to get a trophy under your belt-it looks like you are heading for one and two again. At the moment, he is the GOAT."

Recently, when Punjab Kings skipper Iyer was asked in an interview on Star Sports about the captain he would love to pick the brain of, his response was quite surprising. He named Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar, ignoring the likes of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik praised skipper Rajat Patidar for his calm leadership and clarity on the field, highlighting that he enjoys strong respect within the team and manages his bowlers with composure.

He noted that Patidar stays relaxed under pressure and benefits from valuable support, including guidance from Jitesh Sharma and experienced inputs from senior players like Virat Kohli, Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Karthik added that Patidar's simple personality reflects in his game, as he remains composed, decisive, and capable of handling high-pressure situations effectively.

With ANI inputs

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