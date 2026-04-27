Building an all-time Indian Premier League (IPL) XI is a difficult task, given the plethora of talent that has succeeded in the league over its 19 years. However, Gujarat Titans (GT) and England star Jos Buttler - himself a modern-day IPL great - took up the task of picking his best IPL XI. In doing so, however, Buttler made some bold decisions. The most notable omissions from Buttler's teams were the Mumbai Indians (MI) trio of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

Interestingly, Buttler did not abide by the rule of having a maximum of four overseas players in the XI. He picked the best IPL XI on the 'For The Love Of Cricket' podcast with fellow England great Stuart Broad.

Buttler went with Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle to open the batting - two players who shared a strong partnership at the top for several years at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

At No. 3, he picked former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina, calling him "Mr. IPL". At No. 4, he went with South Africa's AB de Villiers. MS Dhoni was named as the wicket-keeper of the side.

Then Buttler picked the West Indies trio of Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. They were followed by Afghanistan spin legend and Buttler's GT teammate Rashid Khan.

Finally, Buttler selected Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah as his frontline fast bowlers.

Buttler also did not opt for himself or Australia great David Warner at the top of the order. Now at GT, Buttler spent successful years at MI and RR, winning the 'Most Valuable Player' and 'Orange Cap' awards in 2022.

Buttler has played 129 IPL matches to date, scoring 4,390 runs at a superb average of 39.90 and a strike-rate of nearly 150.

Jos Buttler's all-time IPL XI: Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina, AB de Villiers, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, MS Dhoni (wk), Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah.

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