Delhi Capitals batter Tristan Stubbs downplayed concerns around the team's batting, saying their performances have appeared "worse" largely because they have been chasing in every match this season but admitted they are yet to produce a "perfect" innings. The Capitals, who have three wins and as many losses from six matches, are yet to set a target in the tournament, a factor Stubbs believes has shaped the perception around their batting performances. All three defeats have come while pursuing targets in excess of 200, exposing their vulnerability in high-pressure chases. DC failed to cross the 200-run mark in two of those, losing to Chennai Super Kings by 23 runs and Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs.

"It has seemed worse because we have been chasing every game. The other day, we lost three wickets in an over and we didn't bat very well. We still made 190 something," Stubbs said at the pre-match press conference.

"Yes, we haven't had the perfect innings, but we have won three out of six. Even when we have lost, we have still scored 190.

"We know there are a couple of small moments here and there in the games. We are scoring these big scores. We are not too worried. Everyone is really positive and everyone is batting well, so that is quite exciting," he added.

With Delhi losing wickets in clumps early on, Stubbs has often been tasked with stabilising the innings from the middle order, floating between No. 5 and No. 7 depending on the match situation.

"I don't really mind where I come in. If there is an opportunity to bat higher up the order, I will be more than happy to do it." "I have batted through my whole career from 3 to 6. It changes all the time. With Test cricket as well, it has allowed me to be able to try and change gears and do what "I think is right out there. In those two games, fortunately the rate never got away from us. It was always one partnership in both those games. I firmly believe in batting in partnerships and that is what I try and do my best." The Feroz Shah Kotla hasn't witnessed many high scoring matches this year be it at the T20 World Cup or the IPL and Stubbs hopes the day game on Saturday is another low scoring affair.

"From the (T20) World Cup to now, we haven't seen an absolute belter here. It will probably be really similar. Hopefully it is really low, ragging and 120 plays 120. That will be great," Stubbs said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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